Official: Ukraine’s military has liberated over 2,400 square kilometers in Kherson Oblast
October 7, 2022 6:59 pm
Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Oct. 7 that Ukraine has also evacuated 22,118 civilians, including 3,531 children, from Russian-occupied parts of the region.
