Official: Ukraine’s air defense downs 70 Russian missiles
November 15, 2022 8:39 pm
Ukraine’s air defense downed 70 of the over 90 missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported. Tymoshenko said Russian strikes across Ukraine damaged 15 energy infrastructure sites. Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia fired around 100 missiles at Ukraine on Nov. 15, the largest mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of the war.
