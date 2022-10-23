Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, October 23, 2022

Official: Russians abduct 12 children with disabilities from Kherson Oblast.

October 23, 2022 7:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian illegal occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast are kidnapping children with disabilities from Oleshky boarding school and transporting them to a psychiatric hospital in occupied Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said. 

Yermak said there were 82 children at the boarding school. 

On Oct. 22, Russian forces kidnapped 46 children under five years of age from the Kherson Regional Children's Home and brought them to Russian-occupied Simferopol in Crimea, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Russia has begun actively deporting more locals to Russian-occupied Crimea or neighboring Russian regions.

According to Russian state news agency, Russia has transported 4.6 million Ukrainians, including 690,000, to Crimea and Russia. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok