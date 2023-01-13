Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, wounding 2 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 13, 2023 10:23 am
On Jan. 12, the Russian forces shelled Kupyansk, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Ridkodub and other towns in the Kharkiv district, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

In Dvorichna, a 68-year-old man was injured. In Kupyansk, due to Russian shelling damaging a residential building and private houses, a 75-year-old man was wounded and hospitalised. 

During the same day, the State Emergency Service defused 69 explosive objects in the parts of Kharkiv Oblast that had been occupied by Russia until liberated in September.

