Official: Russian forces kill 1 person in Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast
December 30, 2022 2:05 pm
One person has been killed due to Russian attacks on Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Dec. 30. Tymoshenko said the community lost electricity following the attack.
