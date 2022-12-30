Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

Official: Russian forces kill 1 person in Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 2:05 pm
One person has been killed due to Russian attacks on Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Dec. 30. Tymoshenko said the community lost electricity following the attack.

