Official: Russian attacks kill 7 civilians in Ukraine in one day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 2:51 pm
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Russian attacks killed seven and injured 19 civilians in four Ukraine’s regions on Nov. 26.

Five people were killed and four were injured in Donetsk Oblast. In Kharkiv Oblast, one civilian was blown up on the mine, and three people were injured in a Russian attack. Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed one civilian and injured two. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 10 civilians were injured in a Russian missile strike. 

Later on Nov. 27, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that the rescuers pulled out a body from the rubble of warehouses destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Dnipro, adding that 13 people were wounded in total. Three civilians are still in the hospital after the attack.

