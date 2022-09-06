Official: Russia launches missile attack on Kryvyi Rih
September 6, 2022 8:49 am
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, wrote on Telegram that early in the morning on Sept. 6, Russia hit the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles. Vilkul gave no further details on the attack.
