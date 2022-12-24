Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Russia attacks Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan rocket launchers

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 11, 2022 3:15 pm
Russian forces fired at Kurakhove, a city in Donetsk Oblast, with Uragan rocket laucnhers on Dec. 11, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Kurakhove is located west of Russian-occupied Donetsk. It is home to the Kurakhove Thermal Power Station.

No casualties were reported following the attack, Tymoshenko said, adding that emergency services are working at the site. He didn't specify what Russian forces were targeting in Kurakhove.

On Dec. 7, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported a “powerful hit” in the center of Kurakhove. Later that day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 10 people were killed by the Russian attack, and "many" were injured.

A market, bus station, gas stations, and a residential building came under fire, the president said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

