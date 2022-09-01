Official: Rebuilding of Ukraine should begin now
September 1, 2022 5:54 am
President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer spoke at "Forum 2000" in Prague and urged states to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine as soon as possible, instead of waiting for the end of Russia's invasion, according to Ukrinform news agency. Hoyer emphasized that part of this commitment must come from the private sector as governmental institutions are limited in their ability to finance Ukraine.
