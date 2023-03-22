Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Official: Number of people injured in Zaporizhzhia missile attack rises to 33

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 22, 2023 4:55 pm
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia city hit two residential buildings on March 22, 2023, according to acting mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev. (Anatoliy Kurtiev/Telegram)

The amount of people injured in Russia's missile strike on two residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 33, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko said on March 22.

One person has also been confirmed dead after succumbing to their injuries. 

Three children between the ages of five and nine are in the hospital, but according to Malashko, their injuries are "light." Others are suffering from more severe injuries. 

Search and rescue teams are still at the scene, meaning that casualty numbers may continue to rise.

Two Russian missiles hit a residential building in Zaporizhzhia on March 22, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported. Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev later clarified that two apartment buildings came under attack. 

The city has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russia declared an illegitimate annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the fall, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts. Part of Zaporizhzhia region is under occupation but Russian forces have not been able to capture the entirety of the oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
