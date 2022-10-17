Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalNova Poshta opens first branch abroad

This item is part of our running news digest

October 7, 2022 9:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta, which has over 9,300 branches across Ukraine, has opened its first foreign branch in Warsaw, Poland.The company expects to add four Polish cities to its roster by the end of the month: Krakow, Wroclaw, Rzeszow, and Poznan.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok