Nova Poshta opens first branch abroad
This item is part of our running news digest
October 7, 2022 9:07 pm
Ukrainian privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta, which has over 9,300 branches across Ukraine, has opened its first foreign branch in Warsaw, Poland.The company expects to add four Polish cities to its roster by the end of the month: Krakow, Wroclaw, Rzeszow, and Poznan.
