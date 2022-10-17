Nord Stream 2 leaks into Baltic Sea
September 26, 2022 11:26 pm
Danish authorities have instructed ships to avoid the Danish island of Bornholm following a gas leak into the Baltic Sea from the defunct Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Sept. 26. The pipeline had been newly completed and contained 300 million cubic meters of gas prior to Germany canceling it before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Denmark’s Energy Ministry has yet to comment on what caused the pipeline’s pressure to drop. Investigations are underway.
