externalNord Stream 2 leaks into Baltic Sea

This item is part of our running news digest

September 26, 2022 11:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Danish authorities have instructed ships to avoid the Danish island of Bornholm following a gas leak into the Baltic Sea from the defunct Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Sept. 26. The pipeline had been newly completed and contained 300 million cubic meters of gas prior to Germany canceling it before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Denmark’s Energy Ministry has yet to comment on what caused the pipeline’s pressure to drop. Investigations are underway.

