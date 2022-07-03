New York Times: References to Nazism in articles about Ukraine on Russian websites at ‘unprecedented levels’ after Russia’s invasion.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 3, 2022 7:49 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Data by Semantic Visions collected from over 8,000 Russian websites since 2014 show that references to Nazism in articles about Ukraine surged on Feb. 24 and have remained high ever since. Russian disinformation falsely claiming that Ukraine is “overrun by far-right extremists” is reportedly intended to justify its war against Ukraine and garner domestic support.