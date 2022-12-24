Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

NBC News: US intel chief says Russia is using up ammunition in Ukraine faster than it can replace it

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 8:31 am
U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Dec. 3 that Russian forces in Ukraine are burning through ammunition faster than the country’s defense industry can replace it. 

NBC reported citing the Pentagon that last month, Russia was firing off a "staggering 20,000 artillery rounds a day," even as it has suffered a series of setbacks on the battlefield. Haines told NBC News that Russia was using up precision munitions even faster than its conventional ammunition.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
