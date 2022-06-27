Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNATO to enhance battlegroups on eastern flank due to Russian threat.

June 27, 2022 3:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced during a press conference, that NATO will expand its battlegroups on the eastern flank up to brigades, due to the threat of Russia. “At the Summit, we will strengthen our forward defenses. We will transform the NATO Response Force, and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000. We will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict," Stoltenberg said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
