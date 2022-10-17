NATO chief: Putin won’t win in Ukraine, nuclear threat is 'reckless rhetoric'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference on the second and final day of the NATO 2022 Summit at the IFEMA Trade Fair Center Madrid on June 30, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters that “nuclear war should never be fought,” adding that “it will have unprecedented consequences for Russia.”



Stoltenberg said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize additional troops would escalate the war in Ukraine and inflict more deaths. However, according to the NATO chief, Putin's recent move proves that he made a big miscalculation on the invasion of Ukraine.



Putin declared mobilization that he says will primarily target the Russian Armed Forces’ reserve personnel in a televised address on Sept. 21.

In his speech, Putin once again threatened that Russia may use nuclear weapons.