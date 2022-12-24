Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

National Resistance Center: All Russian collaborators have left Nova Kakhovka near Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 5:36 am
Share

All Russian collaborators have left Nova Kakhovka, the second-largest city in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 27, citing the local underground resistance. 

The collaborators who left were not only those who held positions in the occupation administration but those who participated in joint raids with Russian forces against the local population and intimidated and forced residents into cooperating with Russian demands, the center said.

The center believes the collaborators left the city in fear that Ukraine may soon liberate it from Russian occupation. 

Earlier on Nov. 15, the Russian-state-run news agency TASS reported that the Russian occupation administration had left Nova Kakhovka due to "constant shelling" by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Nova Kakhovka lies on the east bank of the Dnipro river across from the city of Kherson and is home to Ukraine's massive Kakhovka dam.


 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK