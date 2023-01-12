Ministry: Ukraine retrieves bodies of 54 soldiers killed in Olenivka prison massacre.

The bodies of 54 fallen defenders of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast have been returned to Ukraine in a transfer organized with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and their DNA is now being examined, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Jan. 12.

Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed by an explosion in Russian-occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 29.

Ukraine said that, days before the attack, Russians singled out Ukrainian members of the well-known Azov Regiment, who were captured in Mariupol and were awaiting a prisoner exchange, to a separate part of the prison building – the one that was destroyed.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia either hit the prison with artillery or blew it up from inside. According to Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office, Russia likely used a thermobaric munition at the Olenivka prison.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the prison with HIMARS, a high-precision rocket system.