Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Minister: Ukraine receives HAWK air defense systems from Spain.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 2, 2022 8:08 pm
Share

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles in the southern port city of Odesa on Dec. 2 and announced that Ukraine had received Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers from Spain. 

"Spain stands with Ukraine. Humanitarian and security assistance will continue," he wrote on Twitter. 

Reznikov added that more Ukrainian soldiers would undergo training in Spain without specifying the number of troops. 

Spain announced the dispatch of two more Hawk surface-to-air missile launchers in addition to the four it had already sent to Ukraine in mid-November. 

"This is in response to a very specific request made to us by NATO and Ukraine," Robles said then. 

Ukraine received four Hawk air defense systems, an Aspide air defense battery, anti-tank missiles, guns, and ammunition from Spain in early November.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK