Minister: Russia has struck about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10

October 12, 2022 12:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
This was the “first time from the beginning of the war” that Russia has “dramatically targeted” energy infrastructure, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko told CNN. However, the Ukrainian energy system is stable, the minister said. 

On Oct. 10, Russian forces hit critical and civil infrastructure objects in 12 oblasts and Kyiv, causing more than 30 fires, according to the officials. In the capital and in Kyiv Oblast, electricity supply was partially limited for industrial and household customers; officials scheduled emergency cutoffs. Power is restored in over 3,500 Ukrainian settlements while over 300 remain without electricity, State Emergency Service reported.

