Electricity restored in over 3,500 Ukrainian settlements.
October 11, 2022 1:17 pm
More than 300 settlements remain without power after Russia's mass attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reports.
On Oct. 10, Russian forces hit critical and civil infrastructure objects in 12 oblasts and Kyiv, causing more than 30 fires, according to the officials. In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, electricity supply was partially limited for industrial and household customers; officials scheduled emergency cutoffs.
