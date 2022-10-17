Minister: About 1.5 million Ukrainians in Russia unable to return home, contact relatives
This item is part of our running news digest
September 26, 2022 5:26 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration, said that about 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, are currently in Russia without the possibility of returning home, and their relatives can’t contact them. “Today, more than ever, it is important to use all available international instruments to protect fundamental human rights and double our joint efforts to prevent the violent exploitation of Ukrainian citizens,” she said during an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.