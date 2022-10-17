Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMinister: About 1.5 million Ukrainians in Russia unable to return home, contact relatives

This item is part of our running news digest

September 26, 2022 5:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration, said that about 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens, mostly women and children, are currently in Russia without the possibility of returning home, and their relatives can’t contact them. “Today, more than ever, it is important to use all available international instruments to protect fundamental human rights and double our joint efforts to prevent the violent exploitation of Ukrainian citizens,” she said during an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

