Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Military official: Ukraine needs more advanced aircraft than MiG-29s

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 17, 2023 11:24 pm
Share

Ukraine will need more advanced aircraft than MiG-29 fighter jets to defeat Russia, according to Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat.

Poland is set to send Ukraine four MiG-29 "in the coming days" and Slovakia has pledged to transfer 13 from its arsenal.

According to Ihnat, the jets will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities when it comes to patrolling Ukrainian airspace, fighter cover, and intercepting mass missile and drone attacks. 

However, the Soviet-era aircraft are ultimately "not effective" against Russia due to antiquated radar and missiles, Ihnat said. 

Ukraine has been appealing to its Western allies for F-16 fighter jets to protect its airspace from Russian attacks and strengthen its upcoming counteroffensive. However, many allies, most notably the U.S. and Germany, have not supported the initiative.

A statement released by the White House on March 17 indicated that Poland's decision to send MiG-29s to Ukraine will not sway the U.S. decision to withold F-16 fighter jets, which U.S. President Joe Biden has deemed "unecessary" for Ukraine's current defense needs. 

Critics argue that allies’ refusal to supply F-16, Typhoon and Dassault fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will prevent Kyiv from launching a counteroffensive and liberating the rest of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine’s lack of advanced aircraft and missiles will likely prolong Russia’s war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.     


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK