Microsoft: Russia will likely boost its cyber attacks on Ukraine, allies

Clint Watts, general manager of Microsoft’s digital threat analysis center, urged customers to prepare for more Russian cyber attacks over the winter. Russia will most likely persist with a cyber offensive against Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Watts wrote in the Microsoft blog on Dec. 3.

"We should also be prepared for the possibility that Russian military intelligence actors’ recent execution of a ransomware-style attack—known as Prestige—in Poland may be a harbinger of Russia further extending cyberattacks beyond the borders of Ukraine." Such cyber operations may target those countries and companies that are providing Ukraine with vital supply chains of aid and weaponry this winter.

All those efforts are intended to “undermine US, EU, and NATO political support for Ukraine, and to shake the confidence and determination of Ukrainian citizens,” according to Watts.