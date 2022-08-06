Meta removes over 1,000 fake Russian accounts supporting Russia’s war
August 6, 2022 8:54 am
Meta stated that it disabled 45 Facebook and 1,037 Instagram accounts operated by a Russian troll farm targeting “politicians, journalists, actors, celebrities and commercial brands from around the world” that support Ukraine. Several hundred people were reportedly employed and compensated in rubles to leave pro-Russian comments in order to fabricate the illusion of widespread support for Russia’s war.