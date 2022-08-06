Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMeta removes over 1,000 fake Russian accounts supporting Russia’s war

This item is part of our running news digest

August 6, 2022 8:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Meta stated that it disabled 45 Facebook and 1,037 Instagram accounts operated by a Russian troll farm targeting “politicians, journalists, actors, celebrities and commercial brands from around the world” that support Ukraine. Several hundred people were reportedly employed and compensated in rubles to leave pro-Russian comments in order to fabricate the illusion of widespread support for Russia’s war.

