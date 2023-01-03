Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Media: Ukrainian troops liberate island near Dnipro River's delta.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 3, 2023 12:36 am
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated Velyky Potyomkinsky Island near the Dnipro River's delta in Kherson Oblast, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Jan. 2, citing sources in the Ukrainian military.

The island is located between the left and right banks of the Dnipro River near Kherson. 

According to the publication, the Ukrainian military pushed Russian troops out of the island before Jan. 1. 

On the same day, Oleksiy Honcharenko, a lawmaker from ex-President Petro Poroshenko's party, posted a video with a soldier talking about the island's liberation.

The General Staff didn’t comment on the reports.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.

