Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Reuters: Poland considering NATO Article 4 activation, puts some of its military on high alert

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 2:09 am
NATO ambassadors will meet on Nov. 16 at Poland's request, Reuters reports citing two European diplomats, following an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a Russian-made missile. According to Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty, when a member state feels threatened by another country, "the member states will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."

Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Media reports said the strike hit a grain-drying facility. 

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller told reporters that "there has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services," after an emergency national security council meeting took place in Warsaw late on Nov. 15. 

