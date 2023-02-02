Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, February 2, 2023

North Korea reportedly intends to send personnel to Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 2, 2023 10:42 pm
North Korea’s government intends to send up to 500 soldiers or police personnel to Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts “to take part in reconstruction efforts,” Daily NK, a South Korean-based newspaper, reported citing a source in Russia.

The personnel selected for the deployment to Ukraine are young men between the ages of 19 and 27, the report said. Most are married and will leave their families behind in North Korea.

According to the report, the deployment is expected for mid-February or March. Daily NK reported earlier that Kim’s regime selected two batches of personnel but postponed sending them.

North Korea is supplying missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Jan. 29. North Korea was also allegedly making winter uniforms for Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine, Radio Free Asia reported on Nov. 8, citing unnamed sources. 




