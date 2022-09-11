Media: Explosions reported in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
September 11, 2022 3:01 am
Local media reported on Sept. 11 explosions followed by air raid sirens throughout the city of Dnipro. No casualties or damage have been reported.
