Media: Explosions heard in Sevastopol

Explosions were heard in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of Jan. 4, Hromadske media outlet reported, citing occupying Russian officials in the city.

The Russian officials alleged that the explosions were due to air defense, claiming that two drones were downed near the Belbek military airfield in the area, Hromadske reported.

Earlier on Jan. 4, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that explosions were heard in Sevastopol overnight. Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that air defense has been activated in Sevastopol at least twice.

Open sources indicate that the Russian Air Force’s 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment is stationed at the airfield.

Shortly after the report, air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine, including occupied Crimea, at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4.