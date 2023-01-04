Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Explosions reported in Black Sea port of Sevastopol

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 4, 2023 6:50 am
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Telegram that explosions were heard in Sevastopol overnight on Jan. 4. Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that air defense has been activated in Sevastopol at least twice.

