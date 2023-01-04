Explosions reported in Black Sea port of Sevastopol
January 4, 2023 6:50 am
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Telegram that explosions were heard in Sevastopol overnight on Jan. 4. Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that air defense has been activated in Sevastopol at least twice.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member