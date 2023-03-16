Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Media: Estonia to transfer more weapons, special equipment to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 16, 2023 6:04 pm
Share

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send another military defense package to Ukraine has been approved, the Estonian Public Broadcasting Company (ERR) reported

The latest defense aid will include semi-automatic rifles, sniper rifles, scopes, binoculars, ammunition, individual and special equipment, patrol boats, thermal imaging scopes, and medical supplies.

According to ERR, the total value of the latest military defense package is valued at around $500,000. 

Pevkur said that following the latest Ramstein format meeting on March 15, it was clear that there was "no time to waste" in supporting Ukraine.

"Our main initiative is aimed at the European Union's joint procurement of a million artillery shells, but we must also continue with smaller, precisely targeted aid packages," Pevkur said.

According to ERR, Estonia has provided a total of 400 million euros in military aid to Ukraine, which is tantamount to 1% of its GDP.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK