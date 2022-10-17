Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: Russia’s missile strike damages 71 buildings in Kyiv, including 45 residential ones

October 10, 2022 7:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia’s Oct. 10 strike damaged five critical infrastructure, housing and communal services buildings, six educational institutions including three schools and a kindergarten, six cultural institutions, five healthcare facilities, two buildings hosting social institutions, and two administrative buildings.

On Oct. 10, Russia launched its largest missile attack on Ukraine in months, targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

