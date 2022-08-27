Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 27, 2022

externalMayor: Russian forces shell central Kharkiv

This item is part of our running news digest

August 27, 2022 3:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Two central districts in Kharkiv came under shelling overnight on Aug. 27, according teKharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. No casualties or damages were reported at the time of the publication.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok