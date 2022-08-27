Mayor: Russian forces shell central Kharkiv
This item is part of our running news digest
August 27, 2022 3:17 am
Two central districts in Kharkiv came under shelling overnight on Aug. 27, according teKharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. No casualties or damages were reported at the time of the publication.
