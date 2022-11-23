Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Mayor: Power, water supply restored in Lviv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 10:42 pm
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that power and water supply have been restored in the city as of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Earlier in the day, the entire Lviv was left without electricity due to Russia's new wave of missile strikes on the energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

Sadovyi said that even though the electricity supply has been restored in Lviv, scheduled blackouts will remain in effect.

“The supply of water and heating was also restored. All city services are working,” Sadovyi said.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 70 missiles at targets across Ukraine on Nov. 23, of which 51 were downed. The mass attack caused power outages and halted water supply in multiple cities. 

At least five people were killed and 36 injured by the strike, according to the authorities. 

