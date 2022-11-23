Support us
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Update: Russia’s attack injures 36 in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 9:17 pm
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that 31 people were injured in the town of Vyshhorod. The Russian Nov. 23 attack also killed five people, hitting a residential area and infrastructure in the city.

According to the governor, three people were also injured in the town of Ukrainka and the rest in the settlements of Chabany and Hlevakha, Kyiv Oblast. A residential house was also destroyed in Chabany, Kuleba said.

Tags: Nov. 23 missile attack
