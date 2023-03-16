Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mayor: Another explosion in Kyiv district, 2 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 7:23 am
More explosions occurred in Kyiv, this time in the Sviatoshynskyi District, on the morning of March 9, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The Sviatoshynskyi District is located in the western part of the city. 

Klitschko also reported that two people had been injured by the strike and were being treated at the site of the attack. He also said that cars were on fire in the yard of one residential building following the attack. 

The mayor also wrote that the air raid sirens were still on and asked Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

The first loud explosion in Kyiv was reported earlier in the morning. Klitschko later said that the explosions had occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District, located in the southwestern part of the city. 

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

