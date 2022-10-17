Mayor: 2 explosions heard in Russian-occupied Melitopol.
September 20, 2022 11:20 am
Mayor Ivan Fedorov said smoke is seen near the local grain elevator. On Sept.19, Fedorov said explosions were reported at the airfield near Melitopol. Explosions had already been heard at the same airfield on Sept. 16.
