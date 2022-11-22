Local official: Russian strikes at Kherson kill 3 people
November 22, 2022 5:11 pm
Russia's attacks on the liberated southern city of Kherson killed three people on Nov. 22, Oleksandr Leshchenko, the head of the civil protection department of the Kherson City Council, told Suspilne media outlet.
According to Suspilne, 12 sites have been hit in Kherson as of 3:30 p.m.
Russia has been repeatedly striking at civilian infrastructure in the city on Nov. 21-22, according to multiple reports by local officials.
Ukraine liberated Kherson on Nov. 11, after eight months of the Russian occupation.
