Local authorities report fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region

A fire broke out at a tank farm in Russia's Krasnodar region, 680 kilometers southeast of Ukrainian-controlled territory. (Baza)

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's southern city of Tuapse at night on Feb. 28, according to the city administration.

Local news outlet 93.ru previously reported two explosions on the oil depot territory, citing Tuapse residents.

The administration said the fire occurred in the depot's outbuilding, spreading at least 200 square meters. Local authorities added that the fire didn't affect oil tanks and was extinguished at about 3 am.

The city of Tuapse lies 680 kilometers southeast of the closest Ukrainian-controlled territory on the Black Sea coast in Russia's southern Krasnodar region. According to Russian news outlet Astra, the affected oil depot is owned by the largest Russian oil company Rosneft and is located next to military barracks.

On the same night, "an unidentified aircraft" crashed in the neighboring Russia's Republic of Adygea 160 kilometers from Tuapse, the republic's head Murat Kumpilov said, cited by independent Russian media outlet Meduza.

The wreckage of three unmanned aerial vehicles was found in Belgorod, Russia, Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Feb. 27. No injuries were reported, he said.

Demidov didn't provide any detail on the source of the drones.

Demidov said that one of the drones crashed into the window of an apartment building.

Belgorod is located on the Siverskyi Donets River, some 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine.