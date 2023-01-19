Lithuania to send Ukraine air defense, helicopters, ammunition
January 19, 2023 8:03 pm
Lithuania’s latest military aid package includes dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns, two Mi-8 helicopters, and ammunition, the country’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Jan. 19.
According to Anušauskas, the package’s total value is 125 million euros.
Lithuania was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.
We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.