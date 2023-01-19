Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 19, 2023

Lithuania to send Ukraine air defense, helicopters, ammunition

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 19, 2023 8:03 pm
Share

Lithuania’s latest military aid package includes dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns, two Mi-8 helicopters, and ammunition, the country’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Jan. 19.

According to Anušauskas, the package’s total value is 125 million euros.

Lithuania was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 500 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK