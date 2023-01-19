Lithuania to send Ukraine air defense, helicopters, ammunition

Lithuania’s latest military aid package includes dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns, two Mi-8 helicopters, and ammunition, the country’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Jan. 19.

According to Anušauskas, the package’s total value is 125 million euros.

Lithuania was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.