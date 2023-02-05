Lithuanians raise 6 million euros to buy air defense radars for Ukraine

A Lithuanian campaign raised 6 million euros to buy multifunctional tactical radars for Ukraine as of Feb. 5, less than a week since it was launched.

“No sign of fatigue here. We will stand with Ukraine until victory is achieved,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on Twitter.

The campaign was launched by a coalition of four Lithuanian initiatives on Jan. 30, hoping to raise 5 million euros. According to the campaign, the funds will be used to purchase multifunctional tactical radars to watch over the airspace around strategically important sites such as power plants and water towers in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly launched massive missile and drone attacks against civilian infrastructure across Ukraine since October. More than 10 such large-scale strikes killed dozens of civilians and severely damaged Ukraine's energy system, causing electricity, heating, and water cut-offs, and forcing authorities to impose blackouts.

