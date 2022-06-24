Lavrov: Capturing all of Donbas is 'absolute priority' for Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 30, 2022 12:28 am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts' entire territory remains the priority. He added that the residents of other Ukrainian regions would need to "decide their future" themselves. Since February, Russia has toned down its rhetoric, switching from an attempt to seize control over Ukraine's entire territory to a more narrow focus on the Donbas.