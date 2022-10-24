Latvia's minister: Russia has enough resources to wage long war in Ukraine

Russia is ready for a long war in Ukraine, therefore it's crucial to keep providing Ukraine with military and financial assistance to help it get through winter and restore its civilian infrastructure, according to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich, cited by Delfi.

Russia hopes for the "fatigue" of the Western countries, that is why they should not "relax" in terms of providing assistance to Ukraine, said Rinkevich.

Rinkevich added that the West's unity in helping Ukraine is strong enough, but its decisions should be implemented faster as arms deliveries are often slower than changes at the front line.

He thinks the unproven claims that Ukraine can use "a dirty bomb" made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu may be Russia's preparation for provocations or an attempt to divert attention from Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.