externalLatvian president, defense minister ask NATO to provide Ukraine with Western-made tanks, jets

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 12:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview with The Times, Latvian President Egils Levits and Defense Minister Artis Pabriks urged NATO allies not only to support, but also increase military aid to Ukraine. They urged the West to send Ukraine everything short of troops.

