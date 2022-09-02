Latvian president, defense minister ask NATO to provide Ukraine with Western-made tanks, jets
September 3, 2022 12:13 am
In an interview with The Times, Latvian President Egils Levits and Defense Minister Artis Pabriks urged NATO allies not only to support, but also increase military aid to Ukraine. They urged the West to send Ukraine everything short of troops.
