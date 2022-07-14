Kuleba calls on a tribunal for Russian leadership after yet another attack against civilians.
July 14, 2022 2:09 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the creation of a special tribunal to bring Russia's highest military and political leadership to justice for crimes committed in Ukraine. Kuleba's comments come hours after a Russian missile hit downtown Vinnytsia leading to at least 20 people being killed and 90 being injured.