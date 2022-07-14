Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 14, 2022

externalKuleba calls on a tribunal for Russian leadership after yet another attack against civilians.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 14, 2022 2:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the creation of a special tribunal to bring Russia's highest military and political leadership to justice for crimes committed in Ukraine. Kuleba's comments come hours after a Russian missile hit downtown Vinnytsia leading to at least 20 people being killed and 90 being injured.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok