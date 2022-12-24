Kremlin signals Putin's intention to visit occupied Donbas
December 3, 2022 4:10 pm
Russian media said on Dec. 3 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would pay a visit to Russian-occupied Donbas without specifying when and where.
“Putin will eventually visit Donbas,” the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly said.
