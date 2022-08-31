Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKharkiv hit with S-300 rockets.

August 31, 2022 8:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At least two strikes on administrative buildings were reported by Volodymyr Tymoshko, Kharkiv police chief, during a televised speech. The S-300, a Soviet-era air defense system, is increasingly being used by Russia as a highly inaccurate missile to hit land targets, pointing to shortages of missile stocks.

