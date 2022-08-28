ISW: Russia has exhausted recruitment pool of peripheral and disenfranchised regions, may turn to central Russia
August 28, 2022 7:16 am
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia cannot continue recruitment efforts in peripheral regions and may have to depend on central Russia for further recruits. The U.S. think tank also reported that Russia's 3rd Army Corps have been deployed but is "unlikely to generate effective combat power."
