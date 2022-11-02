Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
ISW: Russia begins its semi-annual fall conscription drive on Nov. 1 amidst reports of continuing covert mobilization

November 2, 2022 5:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that 2,700 draft committees across the country began the fall conscription call-up of 120,000 men. According to Shoigu, partial mobilization in Russia concluded. The experts note that Russian enlistment officers are continuing to mobilize men despite Shoigu’s previous announcements of the conclusion of partial mobilization and transition into the conscription period on Oct. 28. Local Russian outlets also reported instances of men receiving mobilization notices in the cities of Tyumen and St. Petersburg as of Oct. 31.

